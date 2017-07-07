FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Making Money' host Charles Payne suspended from Fox Business Network
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 1:39 AM / a month ago

'Making Money' host Charles Payne suspended from Fox Business Network

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - "Making Money" host Charles Payne was suspended from Fox Business Network, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman said Payne had been "suspended pending further investigation" and rotating sub-hosts would fill in on the Twenty-First Century Fox-owned cable network .

Payne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Media reports from BuzzFeed and Variety surfaced earlier on Thursday attributing the suspension to allegations of harassment. bit.ly/2sSwgaH

The company did not immediately confirm whether Payne was suspended over the allegations.

Fox's spokeswoman said in a statement: "We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy for any professional misconduct. This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner."

In June, Payne signed a multi-year contract to continue as host of "Making Money." (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)

