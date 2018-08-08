Fox tops profit, revenue estimates as cable earnings rise

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s (FOXA.O) quarterly profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company earned higher fees from cable distributors.
The results come as Fox prepares to sell the bulk of its film and TV assets to Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) in a $71 billion deal. The cash and stock transaction has already received approval from U.S. regulators, but awaits approval from more than a dozen countries, including China and Russia and regulators from the European Union.
Revenue from Fox’s cable division, home to the Fox News and FX channels, rose 13.8 percent to $4.93 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, accounting for more than half of overall revenue. Analysts on average had estimated $4.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at Fox’s television unit, which houses Fox Broadcasting, climbed 13.9 percent to $1.14 billion, also exceeding financial analysts’ estimates.
Fox’s total revenue jumped 17.7 percent to $7.94 billion, comfortably above expectations of $7.56 billion.
Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $920 million, from $476 million a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Fox earned 57 cents per share, topping analysts’ estimates of 54 cents.
