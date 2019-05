FILE PHOTO: Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn reacts during an interview with Reuters in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Eason Lam/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The chairman of Apple supplier Foxconn Terry Gou said on Monday that he told U.S. President Donald Trump that he wanted to be the peacemaker between the United States, China and Taiwan.

Gou, a billionaire, who said last month he would run for president of Taiwan in 2020, met Trump last week to discuss the status of the Taiwanese company’s planned investment in Wisconsin.