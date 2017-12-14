FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision plans to list unit's shares in Shanghai
December 14, 2017

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision plans to list unit's shares in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, said it planned to list shares of a subsidiary in Shanghai.

The subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd, will issue common A-shares and has filed for trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a stock exchange statement late on Wednesday showed.

No other details, including the date of listing, were available in the statement. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Chyen Yee Lee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

