Exclusive: Foxconn to overhaul management to put more executives in charge - source

A motorcyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taipei, Taiwan, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn is planning to overhaul its management structure in a move that would see more senior executives involved in the running of its daily operations, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Foxconn is set to reveal on Tuesday a new “operations committee” that will give senior executives from the group’s subsidiaries greater control, according to the source, who declined to be named as the news is not yet public.

The decision comes as Chairman and Founder Terry Gou is seeking to run in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election and after he told Reuters in April that he planned to step down from Foxconn to pave the way for younger talent to move up the ranks.