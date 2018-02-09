FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
February 9, 2018 / 11:03 AM / in 2 days

Foxconn's January sales rise 16 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, said its January revenues were up 16 percent compared to the previous year in a statement on Friday.

It reported consolidated revenue of T$400.6 billion ($13.67 billion) in January, the company said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and a major Apple supplier, had a solid start to the year after three consecutive months of year-on-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

In December, the company reported a 50.2 percent year-on-year rise in revenues for December, it said.

($1 = 29.3140 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting by Jess Macy Yu. Editing by Jane Merriman

