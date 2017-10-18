UPDATE 1-British estate agent Foxtons Q3 revenue slips 6 pct

(Adds details)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - British estate agent Foxtons said on Wednesday that its third-quarter revenue fell 6.4 percent, hit by lower sales commissions.

The company, which floated in late 2013, has been warning since as early as 2014 that double-digit price rises and strong demand in London were cooling, hitting its profits.

The firm, known for its fleet of Mini cars and coffee shop-style outlets, said it would improve profitability by targeting higher-volume, higher-value residential property markets in London.

Letting revenues remained stable at 22.5 million pounds ($29.64 million).

The company said commissions from property sales fell to 10.3 million pounds, from 12.3 million pounds a year ago.

Group revenue fell to 35.1 million pounds in the quarter, from 37.5 million last year. ($1 = 0.7592 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)