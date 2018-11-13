Money News
November 13, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Foxtons posts flat revenue in 'challenging' market

1 Min Read

A Foxtons estate agent sign is seen reflected in the window at a branch in north London September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Foxtons posted flat third-quarter revenue of 35.1 million pounds ($45.22 million) as the London-focussed estate agent, which has suffered from the slowdown in the capital’s property market, said conditions remained challenging.

A slight increase in lettings revenue was counter-balanced by a small dip in earnings from sales, as London property demand remains sluggish in many areas after increases in a stamp duty property tax.

“This was a solid quarter in a challenging market,” said CEO Nic Budden. “We are managing the business for thecurrent market conditions and remain confident in our long-term prospects.”

($1 = 0.7763 pounds)

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.