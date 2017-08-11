FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
CORRECTED-Vietnam's FPT sells 30 pct of subsidiary to investment funds
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 3 days ago

CORRECTED-Vietnam's FPT sells 30 pct of subsidiary to investment funds

1 Min Read

(Corrects FPT Digital Retail's profit to before tax, not net, in the third paragraph)

HANOI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vietnamese telecoms firm FPT Corp on Friday said it has sold 30 percent of a subsidiary to funds of or associated with funds managers VinaCapital and Dragon Capital.

FPT said in a statement it sold 6 million shares of FPT Digital Retail JSC for an undisclosed amount to investment funds related to the two biggest fund managers in Vietnam, with combined assets under management of $4 billion.

FPT Digital Retail's profit before tax in the first half of 2017 rose 44 percent from the same period last year to 141 billion dong ($6.2 million), FPT said.

"The consumer sector is one of our favourites, and Vietnamese people have shown a huge appetite for mobile phones and accessories, which is their primary tool to communicate and access the internet," said Andy Ho, chief investment officer at VinaCapital. ($1 = 22,727 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.