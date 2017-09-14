CORRECTED-Swiss franc edges down vs euro, dlr after SNB decision

(Corrects reference to currency valuation in 1st paragraph to highly valued from overvalued)

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc edged down against the euro and the U.S. dollar on Thursday, after Switzerland’s central bank said the Swiss currency was highly valued and the situation in the currency markets remained fragile.

While it kept its ultra-easy policy stance unchanged, as expected by the broader markets, some expected Switzerland’s central bank to moderate its language on the currency especially after the euro has gained 7 percent against the franc this year .

At 0737 GMT, the franc was trading 0.07 percent weaker against the dollar at 96.35 cents. Against the single currency, it edged 0.03 percent lower to 1.1458 francs per euro. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)