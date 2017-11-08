French regulator ASN to rule in 2020-21 on EDF reactors lifespan

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - France’s ASN nuclear regulator will rule on the potential lifespan extension of EDF’s nuclear reactors in 2020-21, ASN chief Pierre-Franck Chevet said on Wednesday.

“We estimate that we will issue a first recommendation in 2020, which will be followed by a legally binding ruling in 2021,” Chevet told a parliament commission

In a hearing about the safety and security of France’s fleet of 58 nuclear reactors, Chevet said safety levels were globally satisfactory despite a number of anomalies and incidents that have been reported in recent weeks.

But he also reiterated that the financial difficulties of utility EDF and reactor builder Areva were worrying from safety point of view. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)