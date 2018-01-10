FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-French agrifood investment fund Sofiproteol secures 100 mln euros capital hike
Sections
Featured
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Myanmar
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
South Asia
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

CORRECTED-French agrifood investment fund Sofiproteol secures 100 mln euros capital hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to read 75 million euros per year, paragraph 2)

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* French investment firm Sofiproteol secured a 100 million euros ($120 million) capital increase with partners from the French banking and farm industry aimed at boosting projects in the food and agro-industrial sectors, it said on Wednesday

* Sofiproteol, a subsidiary of oilseed group Avril, will thereby be able to invest up to 75 million euros per year, from 50 million previously

* Participants in the capital increase included Arkea and Groupama as well as historic ones such as French banks Credit Agricole and Natixis and associations from the oilseed, grain, seed, animal feed and agriculture trading sector

* Sofiproteol invests through minority shares in sectors such as plants, animal supplies, grain handling, food ingredients, basic food products and sustainable innovation

* It also grants medium-term loans, convertible bonds, aid for research and development and venture capital operations

* The extra money comes in addition to a capital increase last month by its private debt fund Sofiproteol Dette Privee, co-financed and managed by Tikehau Capital, which gathered commitments for 205 million euros (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.