A passenger waits for his plane at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - France will introduce an eco-tax on airlines flying out of France, which is expected to raise around 180 million euros ($201.67 million) from 2020, transport minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

“We have decided to put in place an eco-tax on all flights from France,” Borne said during a news conference, adding that the funds will finance daily transport in France.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)