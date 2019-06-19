Factbox: Airbus and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow

(Reuters) - Following is a summary of commercial aircraft deals announced by Airbus and Boeing at the Paris Airshow.

The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

AIRBUS

* Indigo Partners, the private equity firm of veteran low-cost airline investor Bill Franke, agrees to buy 32 A321XLRs worth an estimated $4.5 billion, and convert 18 more A320 family orders to the new aircraft.

* Taiwan’s China Airlines signs preliminary deal to buy 11 A321neos, worth about $1.4 billion at list prices, while leasing another 14.

* Air Lease Corp signs letter of intent for 50 A220-300s, 27 A321XLRs and 23 A321neos worth an estimated $11 billion at list prices.

* Virgin Atlantic orders 14 A330neos worth $4.1 billion at list prices, and takes out an option for six more.

* Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines orders four A321XLRs, estimated to be worth more than $500 million at list prices.

* Philippines budget airline Cebu Air orders 16 A330neos, 10 A321XLRs and five A320neos, worth about $6 billion in total at list prices.

* Saudi Arabian Airlines orders a further A320neo family aircraft worth an estimated $3.3 billion at list prices, and takes out options for as many as 35 more.

* Malaysia’s AirAsia Group converts 253 A320neo orders to the larger A321neo. Financial terms not disclosed.

* IAG orders eight A321XLR for its Iberia brand and six for Aer Lingus, plus 14 options. The orders are worth an estimated $1.8 billion.

* Qantas Airways orders 10 A321XLR worth an estimated $1.3 billion at list prices and will convert 26 planes from a prior order to the new model.

BOEING

* ASL orders 10 737-800 converted freighters, worth about $1.1 billion at list prices, and agrees purchase rights for 10 more.

* Qatar Airways orders five 777F freighters, worth about $1.7 billion at list prices.

* Turkmenistan Airlines says intends to order one 777-200LR worth $346.9 million at list prices.

* Taiwan’s China Airlines provisionally orders up to six 777 freighters, worth about $2.1 billion at list prices.

* IAG signs letter of intent for 200 737 planes, comprising a mix of 737-8 and 737-10, worth more than $24 billion at list prices.

The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

* Korean Air commits to buying 20 787 Dreamliners worth $6.3 billion at list prices.

* Air Lease Corp commits to buying 5 more 787-9, worth about $1.5 billion at list prices.

* GECAS exercises purchase rights for 10 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters worth about $1.1 billion at list prices, and adds 15 more purchase rights.