FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French police arrest 10 far-right militants
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 17, 2017 / 4:43 PM / in 5 days

French police arrest 10 far-right militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French anti-terrorist police have arrested 10 far-right militants after an investigation showed they may have had vague plans of carrying out a violent attack on a place of worship or a person, a court official said on Tuesday.

TV station M6 said the men, aged between 17 and 25 were arrested in Seine-Saint-Denis, north of Paris, and in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille.

They were suspected of planning attacks on mosques, it said.

The court official, speaking to Reuters, said they may also have been targeting a person - a politician, a migrant or a drug dealer.

More than 230 people have been killed in attacks by Islamist militants in France over the past three years and the country has been under a state of emergency since late 2015, following an attack on Paris in November 2015.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Writing by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.