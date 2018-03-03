FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 4:55 PM / a day ago

Avalanche kills Spanish skier in French Pyrenees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - An avalanche in the French Pyrenees swept away five Spanish skiers on Saturday, killing one and injuring another, authorities in the Hautes-Pyrenees said.

The avalanche hit near the Aragnouet-Bielsa tunnel linking France to Spain. Three of the skiers managed to extract themselves from the snow and were unharmed. The injured skier was taken to hospital in the city of Toulouse.

On Friday, an avalanche in the French Alps killed four people.. Their guide escaped unharmed and was questioned by police on Friday evening. He was released on Saturday. (Reporting by Johanna Decorse, Matthias Galante Writing by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
