FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Entertainment News
January 27, 2018 / 8:11 AM / 2 days ago

Baboons end escapade, allowing Paris zoo to reopen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Three baboons who went on the run, prompting the evacuation and closure of a zoo in Paris, ended their escapade and were returned to their enclosure in the early hours of Saturday.

The Vincennes zoo, shut on Friday afternoon while dozens of police and zoo-keepers launched a monkey-hunt, said the three - a baby and two older females - were returned to their enclosure at 4.15 a.m. (0315 GMT).

“The incident is over,” the zoo said in a statement. It said it would reopen to visitors later in the day and was now trying to establish how the primates got loose in the first place.

The alarm was raised on Friday afternoon when a zoo employee bumped into a baboon in a corridor.

Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.