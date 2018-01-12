FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lactalis to widen baby milk recall to all products from plant - minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2018 / 2:52 PM / a day ago

Lactalis to widen baby milk recall to all products from plant - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dairy group Lactalis is to widen a product recall to cover all baby milk manufactured at its Craon factory in northwest France, after a salmonella contamination, Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

“Lactalis will take back all baby milk products manufactured at Craon, regardless of their production date,” Le Maire told a news conference following a meeting with Lactalis’ Chief Executive Emmanuel Besnier.

“The aim of this radical step is simple: to avoid delays, problems in sorting batches and the risk of human error.”

He did not say what volume of baby milk could be involved, in addition to the more than 12 million tins of baby milk and food that Lactalis has already recalled.

Le Maire had summoned Lactalis after major supermarket chains said this week that baby food products covered by the previous recall measures had been sold to consumers.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.