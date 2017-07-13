FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of France recommends keeping regulated savings rate steady
July 13, 2017 / 2:09 PM / a month ago

Bank of France recommends keeping regulated savings rate steady

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of France recommended on Thursday that the Finance Ministry keep the rate on popular tax-free savings accounts unchanged at 0.75 percent.

The rate on the so-called Livret A accounts are revised twice a year on recommendation from the central bank taking into account money market rates and inflation excluding tobacco prices.

Figures published earlier on Thursday showed inflation on that measure fell in June to 0.7 percent largely due to lower energy prices. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

