French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.3 percent by 0603 GMT.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Airline posted higher July traffic figures.

AXA:

AXA executive Matthieu Rouot told Les Echos newspaper that AXA's Indian reinsurance arm would be operational in September.

CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA:

BFCM and Mutuelles Investissement said they filed squeeze-out offer for shares of CIC.

BPOST SA:

BPost published its second quarter results and announced it entered an agreement for the acquisition of Bubble Post.

FRENCH POLITICS:

More than 220,000 people have signed a petition against French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to create a formal First Lady role for his wife Brigitte.

RESILUX NV:

Resilux adopted resolution to reduce in cash the company's capital.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

Schneider Electric announced a partnership with Claroty to address safety and cybersecurity challenges in global industrial infrastructure.

VIVENDI:

French media giant Vivendi said on Monday it has no "de facto control" over Telecom Italia under Italian law.

