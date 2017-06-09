French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.12 percent by 0608 GMT.

AIRBUS

The European aircraft maker said that it sees demand for 34,899 aircraft deliveries over 20 year, revising down its traffic growth forecast to 4.4 percent annually.

ENGIE

The French gas and power group said it was about to sell its 10 pct share stake in India's Petronet LNG for a value of 410 mln euros ($460 mln) and will result in a net debt impact of the same magnitude.

JCDECAUX

The French outdoor advertising company said it renewed Hong Kong tramways exclusive Tram Body advertising concession.

GROUPE FLO

The French caterer said shareholders will meet on Friday to approve a 72.5 mln-euro capital increase, following which French rival Groupe Bertrand would take over.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The French-Dutch airline said that May traffic was up 6.1 percent while its passenger load rose 1.6 percentage points to 85.7 percent. nASN0007OZ

ZODIAC SAFRAN

The French aerospace supplier said that some members of its founding family had tendered their shares for Safran's takeover offer.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....