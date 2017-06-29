French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.4 percent by 0614 GMT.

ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN:

Ackermans & VAN HAAREN and CFE announced they are examining combination of their construction activities.‍

AIR LIQUIDE:

Announced signing of new supply contracts with Chinese fiber optics manufacturers, covering a period from ten to fifteen years.

AXA:

Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of AXA Asia and a member of the group management committee, has decided to step down from his executive responsibilities

CARREFOUR:

French retailer Carrefour SA's Brazilian unit has filed for an initial public offering that could raise 4.5 billion to 5.6 billion reais ($1.4 billion to $1.7 billion) next month, making it Brazil's biggest listing in over four years.

EDF:

EDF's head of Flamanville 3 said on Wednesday EDF will conform to asn requirements. He added the replacement of Flamanville 3 reactor cover to be about 100 million euros.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French President Emmanuel Macron will address a parliamentary session for both houses next Monday, a rare event which opponents said signalled his intent to concentrate power in the presidency.

JC DECAUX:

JCDecaux announced the win of a 10 year tender for the SAO PAULO metro advertising concession.

KBC:

KBC Group's Czech Republic business unit, Csob Group and Ceska Posta concluded a 10-year partnership agreement that will come into force in January 2018.

TELEPERFORMANCE:

Announced on Wednesday a partnership with Scandic hotels.

VIVENDI:

Italy Industry minister said comments made by the chief executive of Telecom Italia, of which Vivendi is the biggest single shareholder, regarding broadband tenders launched by the state are "serious and unacceptable".

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....