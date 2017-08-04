French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0608 GMT.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France-KLM has expanded its no-fly zone over North Korea after one of its jets flew past the location where an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) splashed down 10 minutes later, an airline spokesman said on Thursday.

ALDA/SOCGEN:

ALD, the car-leasing arm of French bank Societe Generale, reported higher first-half profit on Friday and confirmed its 2017 financial targets.

SANOFI:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a much better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong demand for its flagship Eylea drug and said it would end one of its agreements with France’s Sanofi SA to develop antibodies by the end of the year.

SOLVAY:

Moody’s changed Solvay’s outlook to stable from negative.

VICAT:

Vicat published on Thursday a H1 EBITDA down at 188 million euros.

XPO Logistics Europe SA:

XPO Logistics Europe reported on Thursday a revenue for H1 up 5.5 pct to 2.83 billion euros.

