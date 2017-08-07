French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0608 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Airbus reported on Friday that it has won 205 net aircraft orders for the first seven months of 2017. Total orders for this period amounted to 17,287.

COFACE:

Coface said on Friday that it has signed an agreement with a group of banking partners for a 700 million euros syndicated euro loan.

VIVENDI:

French media group Vivendi will have to declare on Monday whether it controls Telecom Italia following a request by Italy’s market watchdog Consob, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....