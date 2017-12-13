French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Sanofi

Sanofi SASY.PA said on Wednesday it expected to file nine regulatory submissions for new drugs over the next 18 months and that its pipeline of new products would support long-term growth.

Airbus

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders declined comment on Tuesday on a report that he would not seek a fresh mandate when his contract expires in 2019.

ADP:

Aeroport De Paris reported on Tuesday a passenger traffic up 5.2 pct in November.

Colruyt:

Colruyt published on Tuesday an H1 EBITDA of 352 million euros, beating Reuters Poll.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group announced on Tuesday the approval of the expansion of its operation in Brazil with a total capital investment of around $110 million.

D‘Ieteren:

D‘Iteren said on Tuesday it now aims at an average of 2-3% sales growth for next 5 years for its D‘Ieteren Auto section.

