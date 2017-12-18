French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

THALES, GEMALTO, ATOS

Aerospace and defence group Thales said on Sunday it has agreed to buy chipmaker Gemalto for 4.8 billion euros ($5.6 billion), trumping an earlier bid by fellow French firm Atos to take aim at a fast-growing digital security market. Atos later said it would not pursue its offer.

ADP, ENGIE

The French government is considering awarding a long-term concession to Paris airport operator ADP because of land ownership issues, prior to a possible sale of a controlling stake, business daily Les Echos said.

The government is also considering changing the law to it to reduce its holding in utility Engie to below a threshold of one-third of voting rights, the paper said.

AIRBUS:

Airbus confirmed on Friday the departure of planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier as part of a series of board moves to clear the air over succession plans following weeks of speculation surrounding Europe’s largest aerospace firm.

Safran, Zodiac:

Safran SAF.PA is set to secure an EU green light for its $7.7 billion bid for aircraft seat maker Zodiac Aerospace, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Alstom:

Alstom announced on Friday it was going to supply 6 additionnal Citadis trams to Nice Côte d‘Azur metropole.

Eurocommercial Properties NV:

Eurocommercial announced on Friday the sale of four Italian properties for a total value of 187 million euros.

