French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADP:

The French government has yet to make any decision over whether to privatise Paris airport operator ADP, the head of APE, which groups together the state’s holdings in companies, said on Tuesday.

ARCELORMITTAL:

ArcelorMittal’s Kazakh unit will miss this year’s steel output target of 4.2 million tonnes due to a strike by coal miners this month, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

BNP PARIBAS:

BNP Paribas plans to move 45 internal finance jobs from Paris to Lisbon as banks facing growing workloads to deal with changes in regulations and accounting rules try and improve their efficiency.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

French bank announced it would remove its “loyalty dividend” bonus clause.

ENGIE:

At least three consortia, led by France’s Engie SA , Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd and the United Arab Emirates’ sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co, delivered proposals for a Brazilian gas pipeline network owned by state oil company Petrobras, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

France is set to close 2017 with its best growth rate in six years thanks to booming business investment and new home buying, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

MICHELIN:

Michelin Group said on Tuesday it has named Scott Clark as the next chairman and president of Michelin North America, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

