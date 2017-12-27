French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent at 0702 GMT.

ADP

Groupe ADP said on Friday it had signed a contract to take exclusive control on AIG, concessionaire of Amman Airport in Jordan.

AXA

AXA announced on Friday it had entered into an agreement with Jeneration Holdings Limited to sell Swiss Privilege franchise in Hong Kong.

CMA CGM:

French shipping group CMA CGM may partner Russia’s firm Logoper in a bid for controlling stake in Transcontainer , the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.

CNP ASSURANCES

CNP Assurances said on Friday its discussions with Caixa Seguridade were still ongoing and it expects new definitive agreement could be signed early 2018.

CREDIT AGRICOLE/NATIXIS:

Credit Agricole announced Friday that the capital levels required by the ECB were unchanged for Credit Agricole Group and Credit Agricole SA.

Credit Agricole also said it had finalised its acquisition of Natixis’ 15 percent stake in fund management arm CACEIS.

FFP:

FFP committed to invest $150 million in JAB CF Global Brand II, the second co-investment vehicle raised by JAB Holding Company, to continue its expansion strategy in the consumer goods sector.

GTT

GTT said on Friday it had received an order from a Korean shipyard to design LNG tanks of 3 new LNG carriers‍​.

KINEPOLIS

Kinepolis announced on Friday it started a share buy back program of up to 360,000 own shares.​

SBM OFFSHORE

SBM Offshore updated on Friday on its legacy issue in Brazil.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe General said on Friday the ECB confirmed at 1.5% the level of additional requirement in respect of Pillar 2 for the bank, which will come into force as from Jan. 1, 2018.

