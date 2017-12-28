French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent at 0707 GMT.

ACCORHOTELS:

AccorHotels said on Wednesday it was negotiating with French and international investors to sell a stake in AccorInvest and aimed to conclude the sale soon.

AEGON:

Aegon said would divest an additional block of its U.S. run-off businesses.

FRENCH UNEMPLOYMENT:

France’s jobless total fell 0.8 percent in the month of November to 3.45 million, representing a 0.1 percent decrease on the year, Labour Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

NATIXIS:

Natixis said on Wednesday that the European Central Bank left its prudential capital requirements unchanged following the results of the 2017 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process.

