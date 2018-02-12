French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.9 percent by 0702 GMT.

Airbus:

* Airbus has stopped delivering A320neo jets powered by Pratt & Whitney geared-turbofan engines and halted pre-delivery test flights after the latest in a series of problems with the engines, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Emirates signed a contract on Sunday to buy as many as 36 Airbus A380 aircraft worth as much as $16 billion at list prices, firming up an order that is crucial to the future of the world’s biggest passenger jet.

* The aerospace and defence company has also been ordered to pay a EUR 99 MLN fine in the Eurofighter corruption case.

CNP:

French insurer CNP Assurances could merge with La Banque Postale, the banking arm of state-owned mail firm La Poste, BFM Business reported on its website.

CGG: The rights issue with preferential subscription right of EUR 112.2 MLN of the French company was oversubscribed with a total demand of approximately EUR 132.5 MLN, or 118 pct of the offer amount.

Euler Hermes: The credit insurance company announced a 10 pct increase in net income, to EUR 315.4 MLN. The group also announced the appointment of Chantal Schumacher as Group CFO.

HEINEKEN:

Heineken NV, the world’s second largest brewer, on Monday said it expected its operating margins to expand by less than previously, citing a volatile market environment.

RENAULT:

Senior Renault board member Thierry Desmarest has resigned from the French carmaker, sources told Reuters, days ahead of a meeting at which Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn is asking directors to back his chosen successor’s appointment.

