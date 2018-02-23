French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 March futures up 0.22 pct at 0701 GMT

SAINT GOBAIN

Saint Gobain reported rising profits for 2017, the group’s recurring net income rose 16.7 percent to 1.63 billion euros. The company is also confident on Sika takeover.

ADP

Aeroports de Paris published its annual results on Thursday with a group traffic up 7.4 percent at 228.2 million passengers.

VALEO

Valeo’s H2 profit fell due to adverse exchange rates and raw material prices, net income dropped 24 percent to 380 million euros.

GFI INFORMATIQUE

The IT services group says 2017 EBITDA rose 10.1 percent to 88.2 million euros.

GROUPE GORGE

Says sets improved profitability as prime objective in 2018.

