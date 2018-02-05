French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CHRISTIAN DIOR:

Christian Dior Group Rreported on Friday revenue of 43.7 billion euros in 2017, an increase of 11% over previous year

ENGIE:

French utility Engie’s board has recommended four candidates to chair it, including Airbus COO Fabrice Bregier and Solvay Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, television channel BFM Business reported on Saturday.

EUROPACORP:

French film director Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp sought on Friday to quell speculation about potential partnerships.

FRENCH POLITICS:

French President Emmanuel Macron’s party lost two by-elections for parliamentary seats on Sunday in the first electoral test since it won a commanding majority last June.

KLEPIERRE/CARMILA:

CARMILA said on Friday it acquired two large shopping centres, in Marseille-Vitrolles and in Madrid, for 212.2 million euros from Klepierre.

STX FRANCE/FINCANTIERI:

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri said on Friday it had bought a 50 percent share in STX shipyards from France, in a deal expected to broaden an alliance between the naval industries of the two nations.

