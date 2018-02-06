French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 3.7 percent by 0701 GMT.

GLOBAL MARKETS:

A rout in global equities deepened in Asia on Tuesday as inflation worries gripped financial markets, sending U.S. stock futures sinking further into the red after Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 in a vicious sell-off.

ACCOR:

Accor is near to selling a stake in its real estate arm, the Financial Times reported.

AIRBUS:

Airbus SE is closely looking at opportunities to improve its production rate of the A320 aircraft but has not yet taken any decision, its new commercial sales chief said on Tuesday.

BNP PARIBAS:

BNP Paribas slightly increased its 2020 profitability target on the back of a strengthening European economy, although its quarterly earnings came below expectations due to higher costs and provisions against two specific corporate clients.

BONDUELLE The French company, active in distribution and processing of vegatables, has announced a strong H1 revenue growth of 38.5 pct (EUR 1.42 BLN vs EUR 1.03 BLN year ago)

EDF The French utility announced that the restarting of the Paluel 2 nuclear reactor will now be delayed until the 5th of June.

JCDECAUX; PUBLICIS GROUPE The French Council of State announced the cancellation of the City of Paris’ provisional contract for panels with SOMUPI, a subsidiary of JCDecaux (66 pct) and Publicis Groupe (34 pct).

FLOW TRADERS The Dutch electronic liquidity provider announced that it expects to meet CRR capital requirements and also expects its dividend policy to remain unaffected.

IDI; EURAZEO The France-based investment operator has ceded all its shares in Idinvest Partners (51 pct) to Eurazeo EURA.PA, at EUR 325 MLN and a company value of EUR 310 MLN.

SAFRAN; ZODIAC AEROSPACE The aircraft equipment company SAFRAN has taken control of Zodiac Aerospace after a takeover bid. Safran has acquired 79.74 pct of the capital of Zodiac Aerospace.

SANOFI Brazilian drugs firm EMS and Indian rival Torrent Pharma have emerged as the only industry bidders for Sanofi’s generic drugs unit. The asset could be worth as much as EUR 2.4 BLN

