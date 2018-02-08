French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.7 percent by 0730 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Airbus on Wednesday announced possible further writeoffs on its troubled A400M military transport, but said a new agreement with seven NATO buyers about revamping delivery schedules and contract terms would limit its future exposure.

AKZO NOBEL:

Reported results and confirmed 2020 guidance.

BNP PARIBAS: The French bank has signed an agreement to buy the Italian Banco BPM’s custodian banking activities. BNP Paribas security services says the deal is worth EUR 200 MLN.

EDF:

The French government has made proposals to the European commission concerning privatisation of hydro power in France, which could end the monopoly of EDF in this sector.

FRENCH TAKEOVERS:

France needs to have 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) ready to fend off foreign takeovers of French groups, the head of the Bpifrance public investment bank said on Wednesday.

JCDECAUX:

The Dutch subsidiary of the French advertising company won an 8-year exclusive contract for advertising street furniture in The Hague.

KLEPIERRE:

French shopping centre operator Klepierre is not changing its acquisition strategy following Unibail-Rodamco’s $16 billion bid for Westfield Corp, its chairman Jean-Marc Jestin said on Wednesday.

PERNOD RICARD:

Pernod Ricard raised its annual profit growth outlook after delivering a forecast-beating rise in first-half earnings, driven by stronger demand in China, India and at its travel retail division.

PUBLICIS:

French advertising group Publicis said it would revise lower an over-ambitious profit target for 2018 as it strives to adapt to the new digital world that has shaken up the ad industry.

RABOBANK:

Rabobank [RABO.UL N.A]., a California unit of the Dutch cooperative bank, agreed on Wednesday to pay over $368 million for processing funds likely tied to drug trafficking and other illicit activity and pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to obstruct regulatory oversight.

SOCGEN:

French bank Societe Generale posted an 82 percent fall in quarterly net income, hit by tax-related charges and retail banking restructuring costs.

TOTAL:

French oil and gas major Total’s net adjusted profit soared 28 percent in 2017 to $10.6 billion, enabling it to announce plans to reward shareholders with dividend increases and a share buyback.

VINCI:

The French construction group reported a rise in FY net income of 15.2 pct, to EUR 2.74 BLN. Revenues rose 5.7 pct, to EUR 40.25 BLN. The company forecasts a further rise in profits and revenue this year.

