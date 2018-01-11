French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AKZO NOBEL:

Akzo Nobel said on Wednesday it was still talking with 3-4 possible buyers for its specialty chemicals division.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM will present a new five-year strategic plan in June, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac said on Wednesday.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

France’s central bank is slightly raising its 2017 growth estimate due to stronger activity in the final quarter than previously thought, its head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

GECINA:

Gecina announced on Wednesday a global partnership with WiredScore to improve connectivity across its global office portfolio.

LVMH:

LVMH is ready to bet $500 million on India’s Patanjali, the Economic Times reported.

SANOFI:

Indian pharma majors are weighing up bids for Sanofi’s European generics business, the Economic Times reported.

SODEXO:

French food services and facilities management group Sodexo said organic revenue grew a modest 1.9 percent in the first quarter of the 2017/18 fiscal year, reflecting a weak performance at its arm dealing with North American schools and universities.

