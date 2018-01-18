French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.4 percent at 0703 GMT.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour cut its 2017 profit forecast for the second time in six months on Wednesday, as its new boss prepares to unveil a turnaround plan for the world’s second-largest retailer next week.

EURAZEO:

Eurazeo announced the acquisition of C2S Group.

EURONEXT:

Euronext announced the acquisition of 80% of InsiderLog.

PSA:

Peugeot SA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday the French automaker is using the know-how of former Opel engineers acquired from General Motors Co to develop vehicles to re-enter the U.S. market, and said Peugeot will offer electrification as an option on all its vehicles by 2025.

RENAULT:

Renault-Nissan is to pursue plans to create separate strategy and operations leadership roles, Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday in a sign he may pull back as boss of the French carmaker.

SOITEC:

Soitec reported Q3 revenues up at 76 million euros.

TRANSGENE:

Transgene announces that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial in China, evaluating T101, a vaccine based on Transgene’s technology for chronic hepatitis B virus infection treatment.

TXCELL:

TxCell obtained government funding to advance its CAR-Treg program.

