French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 2

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

KBC GROEP NV:

KBC said on Friday it had acquired MetLife’s 40 pct stake in UBB-MetLife joint venture in Bulgaria.

EURONEXT NV:

Euronext announced on Friday the closing of the share swap of its 2.3 percent stake in LCH Group for an 11.1 percent stake in LCH SA.

ATOS:

Atos said on Tuesday it completed the acquisition of Siemens convergence creators; which provides communication networks and cybersecurity softwares.

EDF:

The French utility said on Tuesday it completed the acquisition of a 75.5 percent stake in New NP Capital from Areva, effective Dec. 31, 2017.

AHOLD DELAIZE:

The Amsterdam-listed group said on Tuesday it was starting a 2 billion euro share buyback programme.

