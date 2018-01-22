French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus is in talks with British Airways on new A380 sale.

EIFFAGE:

Kier Group announced 50/50 joint venture with Eiffage on HS2.

ENGIE:

The board of French gas and power group Engie has decided to keep the roles of chief executive and board chair separate, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

FRENCH POLITICS:

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday they wanted to deepen Franco-German cooperation and give the European Union a fresh push towards closer integration.

LVMH:

French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH said on Sunday it has appointed former Yves Saint Laurent star designer Hedi Slimane as artistic director of its Celine label.

SANOFI:

French healthcare group Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. peer Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, in a deal which Sanofi said would boost its earnings and strengthen its presence in the field of treatment for rare diseases.

