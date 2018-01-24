French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AHOLD:

Ahold reported Q4 sales growth.

ALSTOM:

The rail transport company announced that it will adapt the signaling system of the future extension of line 9 of the São Paulo metro, a contract worth about 11 million euros.

COLAS:

The construction company announced the acquisition of the British company Allied Infrastructure Management Ltd.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC:

The business support services company announced the acquisition of Craft Technologies, a leading contract laboratory.

FRENCH POLITICS/TRUMP/MACRON:

U.S. President Donald Trump will host the first state visit of his year-old presidency in late April when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the White House, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

LATECOERE:

The aircraft equipment manufacturing company announced that it has been selected by Stelia Aerospace to manufacture an emergency exit door for the Bombardier Global 7000.

PUBLICIS GROUPE:

The communication company said it has been the victim of a destabilization attempt, following the dissemination to its auditors and some financial analysts of an anonymous letter stating that the company had overvalued its organic growth for 2016 and 2017.

SEB

The manufacturer of household equipment reported sales of 6.48 billion euros, a 29.7 % increase compared with last year.

SUEZ:

The energy company announced that it has lowered its EBIT forecast for 2017 by 2%, due to costs related to political instability in Spain.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT:

The environmental management services company announced that it has sold its industrial cleaning services division to Clean Harbors for 120 million dollars.

The company also confirmed its previously communicated guidance and states that the operational difficulties announced by its rival Suez have no relation to its activities.

