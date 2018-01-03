FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 3
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 3, 2018 / 6:12 AM / in 2 days

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

European planemaker Airbus delivered over 700 aircraft in 2017, breaking company records and meeting its core industrial target for the year, industry sources said on Tuesday.

ASSYSTEM

Assystem said on Tuesday it had acquired a 5% interest in New NP.

BNP PARIBAS

The former CFO of BPCE group, Marguerite Bérard-Andrieu, is said to join the executive committee of BNP Paribas in early 2018, the French media outlet BFM Business indicated on their website on Tuesday.

ELIOR

Elior Group said on Tuesday its services had been chosen by Gaumont Pathé Cinemas for the maintenance of their 71 sites in France.

VINCI

Vinci said on Tuesday Vinci Energies won a contract to restructure, expand and manage four schools in Germany under a public private partnership.

