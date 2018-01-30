French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. AIR MARINE: France-based air operator Air Marine announced on Monday being in talks with the company Alerion towards a rapprochement

CEGEDIM: French health software company Cegedim announced on Monday its Q4 result, company’s quarterly revenue is up 6.3 percent at 126.5 million euros

CNP ASSURANCES: France-based personal insurance provider announced on Monday it has taken a majority stake into two insurtechs, azimut and isalud‍​

EDF: French power group EDF announced on Monday that Britain’s Torness 2 Nuclear Reactor has gone offline-national grid data

EURAZEO: French investment company announced on Monday its acquisition of a minority stake in Contentsquare through its Eurazeo croissance division

MERSEN: Mersen announced on Monday its Q4 results, quarterly revenue increased from last year at 201.5 million euros

NATIXIS: France’s fourth biggest listed bank Natixis announced on Monday the appointment of Danial Louis as Head of Strategy

NETBOOSTER: Netbooster announced on Monday the launch of a private placement via accelerated book building

PUBLICIS GROUPE: Advertising company Publicis announced on Monday a partnership with Microsoft to make a collaborative internal newtwork “Marcel”

RALLYE: France-based holding Rallye announced on Monday the issuance of the CHF 95 million bond with a six-year maturity and a coupon of 3.25%

