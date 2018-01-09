French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent at 0725 GMT.

ALTICE:

Telecoms and cable group Altice NV , which is trying to reassure investors by cutting debt and shoring up business in Europe, said on Monday its board has approved plans to spin-off its U.S. unit from its European operation.

APPLE/FRANCE:

A French prosecutor has launched a preliminary investigation of U.S. tech giant Apple over alleged deception and planned obsolescence of its products following a complaint by a consumer organisation, a judicial source said on Monday.

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES:

French ski resort operator Compagnie des Alpes, which is hoping to sell a stake to Chinese conglomerate Fosun and other potential investors, announced on Tuesday the purchase of a majority stake in Travelfactory.

DASSAULT AVIATION:

French aviation company announced its order intake, deliveries and backlog in units for 2017.

EUROPCAR GROUP:

French car rental company appointed Luc Péligry as its new chief financial officer.

FRANCE/CHINA:

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday offered to open up France to Chinese investment in exchange for greater access to Chinese markets for French companies, warning that existing trade imbalances would lead to protectionism.

GECINA:

Gecina said it had secured newarly 570 million euros worth of office sales.

KERING/SAINT LAURENT:

French fashion label Saint Laurent, part of Kering , will start selling online in China through a JD.com portal, joining shopping players like Alibaba in trying to tap strong luxury goods demand from Chinese consumers.

SEB:

French manufacturer of household equipment established together with its Egyptian partner, the Zahran family, a new entity owned 55% by Seb and 45% by Zahran.

