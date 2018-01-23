French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on January 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.6 percent by 0700 GMT.

CARBON EMISSIONS/FRANCE:

France will revise its carbon emissions target by the end of this year to align it with its pledges in the Paris climate agreement after failing to meet the goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions in 2016, the ecology minister said on Monday.

EIFFAGE:

APRR, a subsidiary of French group Eiffage, announced on Monday an increase of 4.2 pct of its revenue in 2017

FRENCH BUSINESS/POLITICS:

President Emmanuel Macron sought on Monday to show that his activity on the world stage and his pro-business reforms were bearing fruit with a highly-publicised summit of global CEOs in Versailles and a flurry of investments worth about $3 billion.

INGENICO:

Ingenico Group announced the ‍redemption of 20 percent in Ingenico Holding Asia, and will now own 97 percent of holding ​ of its Chinese entities

