French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on January 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0702 GMT.

CASINO:

Casino announced on Wednesday it added 200 million euros to an existing bond due June 2022. Following the transaction, the nominal of this bond will amount to 750 million euros.

CGG:

CGG announced a trading halt for convertible bonds and senior notes as from Feb. 1

ELIOR:

Elior confirmed its full year guidance and announed a rise in Q1 revenues.

ENGIE:

French gas and power group said in a statement it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in French hydrogen-based power storage firm Electro Power Systems (EPS).

FRENCH UNEMPLOYMENT:

France’s jobless total dipped in December by 2,700 to the lowest level in more than three years, Labour Ministry data showed on Wednesday in further evidence of a job market recovery.

STEF:

The company announced on Wednesday consolidated sales for the fourth quarter of the year of 783.7 million euros.

STMICRO:

STMicroelectronics capped its best year since 2010 with strong, broad-based revenue growth and rising margins during 2017, and the chipmaker expected solid auto and industrial demand to offset a seasonal smartphone dip in the first quarter.

TF1:

TF1 announced it renewed partnership on agreement with the French national football team to broadcast its matches for four additional years, including World cup 2022 in Qatar.

