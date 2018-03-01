French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.4 percent by 0701 GMT.

CARMILA:

The company issued a 350 million bond to finance its growth.

CARREFOUR:

It expects currency exchange rates along with restructuring and one-off charges to weigh on profitability this year, it said after posting lower operating profit for a second year running.

DIRECT ENERGIE:

It reported FY revenue up 16.2 percent.

EIFFAGE:

The French engineering group said it saw its Paris metro expansion contract and significant order intake for its contracting business fuelling further revenue growth this year, after reporting higher profit for 2017.

ESSILOR:

Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, predicted higher revenues this year as it prepares to merge with Italy’s Luxottica, but warned of slow growth regarding its core margins.

IPSOS:

It reported FY operating income up at 182.3 million euros.

PSA:

PSA Group shrugged off losses at the newly acquired Opel division to lift sales, profit and operating margin to new records in 2017, the French carmaker said on Thursday.

SUEZ:

Utility Suez will boost annual cost cuts from 150 million euros ($183 million) last year to 200 million euros this year, and keep it at that level for the next two years to restore profits after one-off charges hit 2017 earnings.

The French utility is expected to announce a shake-up of its executive committee when it publishes 2017 results on Thursday, financial publication L’Agefi reported, citing sources familiar with the reorganisation.

TELEPERFORMANCE:

It proposed a significant increase to its dividend on Wednesday after posting better than expected full-year results.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL:

It exceeded its guidance and reported assets under management at end-Dec of ‍13.8 billion euros.

UBISOFT:

It announced the acquisition of 1492 Studio, a game development studio specialized in the development of free-to-play episodic and interactive stories on mobile.

