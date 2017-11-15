French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.3 percent by 0710 GMT.

AEROPORT DE PARIS:

Aeroport de Paris reported on Tuesday an international traffic (excluding Europe) for October up 5.8 pct.

AIRBUS:

Airbus said U.S. investor Indigo Partners had ordered 430 A320 family jets in a preliminary deal worth $49.5 billion at list prices.

DBV TECHNOLOGIES:

DBV Technologies announced on Tuesday positive data from Phase IIb trial and long-term study of Viaskin Peanut.

EDF:

French utility EDF said on Tuesday that future nuclear reactor maintenance outages could be longer than expected and that these could weigh on 2018 core earnings.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

French budget minister Gerald Darmanin said in an interview with newspaper Les Echos that the French government was sticking to its forecast for a 2017 public deficit of 2.9 percent.

PEUGEOT:

Peugeot announced on Tuesday a new partnership with Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies in connected-car software.

SODEXO:

Buying U.S. firm Centerplate for $675 million.

SOLVAY:

Solvay said it would sell its Charleston plant in the U.S. and associated phosphorus business.

