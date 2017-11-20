French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 20

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.3 percent by 0702 GMT.

AIRBUS:

A preliminary deal to sell 36 A380s to Emirates blew up in an Airbus hospitality chalet moments before the Gulf carrier was expected to shower $30 billion on the planemaker and its U.S. rival Boeing at the start of last week’s Dubai Airshow.

ALTICE:

Debt-ridden telecoms and cable group Altice said on Monday it was not preparing to raise cash by means of any equity issue, adding it had no margin loans problems and was working on an asset sale programme to cut its debt.

AREVA:

French nuclear group Areva delivered defective fuel rods for nuclear reactors but said on Friday that there was no safety risk.

AUCHAN/CARREFOUR/CASINO:

Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would invest HK$22.4 billion ($2.87 billion) for a major stake in China’s top hypermart operator, Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, part of a wider push into offline retail.

As part of an alliance with Auchan Retail S.A. and Ruentex Group, Alibaba would buy the stake from Ruentex while Auchan Retail would boost its stake, the three companies said in a joint statement.

GERMAN POLITICS:

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday her efforts to form a three-way coalition government had failed, thrusting Germany into a political crisis and pushing Europe’s largest economy closer to a possible new election.

NATIXIS:

France’s fourth-biggest listed bank Natixis aims to grow revenue by five percent annually over the next three years and to return more than 60 percent of its earnings to investors, it said on Sunday ahead of an investor day.

