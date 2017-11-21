FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21
November 21, 2017 / 5:46 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0704 GMT.

ADOCIA:

Adocia reported on Monday topline results of Biochaperone Glucagon Phase 1 Study.

ARCELORMITTAL:

S&P revised on Monday ArcelorMittal’s outlook, finance outlook and USA LLC outlook to “positive” from “Stable”, rating BB+.

BREXIT/EUROPEAN BANKING/EUROPEAN HEALTH:

Amsterdam and Paris won the right to host two EU agencies that must leave London because of Brexit after an extraordinary ministerial meeting in Brussels that left both results decided by drawing lots from a fishbowl.

DIRECT ENERGIE:

EBM Trirhena announced Thursday 16 November a partial sale of its Direct Energie stake, about 4.7% of the share capital.

