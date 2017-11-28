French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Dirk Hoke, the head of Airbus Defence & Space, told Les Echos newspaper that he was in favour of a French-German deal to make a joint combat aircraft, and urged Airbus to co-operate with Dassault Aviation on the matter.

CARMAT

French pharmaceutical company Carmat announced on Monday the first implantation of its bioprosthetic artificial heart in the Czech Republic as part of its clinical trials in humans (“PIVOTAL study”).

PSA:

French carmaker PSA Group is increasing shipments of Chinese-made gasoline engines to Europe as it adapts to a consumer shift away from diesel, Les Echos reported on Monday.

SOCIETE GENERALE:

Societe Generale said on Monday it plans to close more branches and cut staff in its French retail banking network while selling assets, as part of a three-year plan to boost returns.