French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France-KLM said improving price trends helped it report better than expected third quarter profits, joining major European peers in benefiting from strong summer demand.

AXA:

Axa reported on Thursday nine month revenues down 0.5 pct on a reported basis to 75.4 billion euros.

GROEP BRUSSEL LAMBERT NV:

Groep Brussel Lambert reported on Thursday an increase by 9% in adjusted net assets to 18.6 billion euros.

L‘OREAL:

L‘Oreal published on Thursday nine month sales of 19.5 billion euros with a Q3 luxury division sales up 11.2 pct on like-for-like basis.

RENAULT:

France announced on Thursday it was cutting its Renault stake back to 15 pct level, remaining the biggest shareholder of the French carmaker.

SOCGEN:

Societe Generale said on Friday that resolving two out of three key legal disputes with U.S. authorities was a matter of the coming weeks and months, as it tacked on 300 million euros ($350 million) to its litigation reserves.

